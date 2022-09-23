Grayson County was limited offensively as Whitesville Trinity pulled away to win 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Visiting Whitesville Trinity prevailed 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.
Whitesville Trinity’s attack included Georgia Howard (6 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, 5 service aces), Hannah Nash (15 kills, 4 digs), Kenzie McDowell (5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Josie Aull (29 assists, 3 digs, 2 service aces), Addison Mills (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Caroline Hall (2 assists, 10 digs, 2 service aces), Abigail Payne (5 kills, 6 digs) and Sarah Payne (1 dig).
Allie Dotson (1 kill, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Hannah Penner (2 kills), Averi Decker (19 assists, 5 digs), Allison Masden (14 digs), Riley Penner (7 kills, 1 block, 20 digs), Lillie Payne (4 blocks, 6 digs, 2 service aces), Abigail Ray (3 kills) and Callie Tunnicliff (1 assist) each contributed for Grayson County in the 12th District match.
Grayson County dropped its second 12th District match to Whitesville Trinity in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity will compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
