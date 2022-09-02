Grayson County was limited as Whitesville Trinity pulled away to win 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Whitesville Trinity won 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 in the 12th District match held on its home court.
Georgia Howard (7 kills, 18 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Nash (19 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), Kenzie McDowell (9 kills, 4 digs), Josie Aull (1 kill, 38 assists, 7 digs, 1 service ace), Addison Mills (3 kills, 1 dig), Caroline Hall (1 kill, 1 assist, 17 digs, 3 service aces), Abigail Payne (2 kills, 14 digs) and Sarah Payne (5 digs) accounted for Whitesville Trinity’s attack.
Lillie Payne (10 kills, 5 blocks, 8 digs), Abigail Ray (1 kill, 1 dig), Allie Dotson (7 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Hannah Penner (4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs), Allison Masden (18 digs), Emily Butler (32 assists), and Riley Penner (14 kills, 15 digs, 2 service aces) each contributed for Grayson County in the 12th District match.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Whitesville Trinity for another match on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity are slated to compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.