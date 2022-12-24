Grayson County slipped into the loss column as Ohio County prevailed 60-49 in a non-district girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Starting strong, Grayson County outscored visiting Ohio County 16-7 in the first quarter.
Grayson County remained out in front midway through the game, leading 23-19 at halftime, but faltered in the second half.
Ohio County outscored Grayson County 20-7 in the third quarter to move ahead 39-30.
Grayson County shot 29.1% (16-of-55) from the field and connected on four of 19 three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County managed to shoot 65% (13-of-20) from the free throw line.
Aryssa Riggs scored 14 points to lead the Lady Cougars.
Riggs was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Sydney Perkins netted nine points.
Grayson County received additional scoring from Kenedi Green (seven points), Isabel Blanton (seven points), Breigh Jones (six points), Sutten VanMeter (four points) and Briley Renfrow (two points) in the non-district game.
Green paced Grayson County inside, pulling down eight rebounds.
Grayson County and Ohio County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.