Grayson County pushed but came up short as Fort Knox held on to win 1-0 in a girls’ high school soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Katherine Cushing scored off an assist from Liliana Hirsch to lead Fort Knox to the shutout win over Grayson County. Defensively for Fort Knox, goalkeeper Abigail Mireles recorded a shutout. Mireles logged five saves.
Goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan led Grayson County, recording 21 saves while allowing only one goal.
Lady Cougars to return to Caveland
Grayson County is scheduled to make its return to the Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Caveland Classic in December.
The games will be held at Edmonson County High School Wednesday, Dec. 21-Friday, Dec. 23.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for its opener in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season on Nov. 29.
Head coach Todd Johnston guides the Lady Cougars. Following a loss to Butler County in the semifinals of the 12th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 3-22.
