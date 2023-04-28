Russellville held on to edge Grayson County 8-7 in five innings in the Kelly Russell Classic on Saturday, April 22.
Ellie Bratcher started in the circle for Grayson County and suffered the loss.
Replacing Bratcher in the circle for Grayson County, Payton pitched in relief.
Grayson County scored seven runs on seven hits. Bratcher (one hit, two RBIs), Bowman (two hits), Kinsley Chambers (one hit, four RBIs), Shelby Davis (one hit), Elizabeth Haycraft (one hit) and Hannah Franklin (one hit) each produced offensively for the Lady Cougars. Chambers, who drove in four runs, homered for visiting Grayson County.
