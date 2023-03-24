Bullitt East managed to double up host Grayson County 16-8 in a high school softball season opener on Tuesday, March 14.
Mollie Johnston earned the pitching win in the circle for visiting Bullitt East. Johnston allowed eight runs on seven hits while recording eight strikeouts over seven innings.
Ellie Bratcher started in the circle for Grayson County and suffered the pitching loss. Bratcher pitched six innings, recording two strikeouts.
Mallory Lindsey closed out the game in the circle for Grayson County, pitching the final inning.
Producing at the plate throughout the high school softball game, Bullitt East received offensive production from Johnston (one hit), Peyton Bibb (three hits, four RBIs), Alivia Cooper (three hits, two RBIs), Emma Thompson (two hits, three RBIs), Taylor Pierce (two hits, two RBIs), Courtney Bass (two hits, one RBI), Jade Vetrees (one hit, one RBI), Carli Bryant (one hit, one RBI) and Kim Perkins (one hit).
Grayson County scored eight runs on seven hits.
Shelby Davis led Grayson County at the plate, finishing 2-for-4. Davis homered and delivered three RBIs for the Lady Cougars.
Along with Davis delivering in Grayson County’s offensive attack, Kinsley Chambers and Kayla Tubb each finished 2-for-4. Tubb supplied two RBIs for Grayson County while Ellie Bratcher and Breigh Jones drove in one run apiece.
Hannah Franklin and Annslee Shartzer each added one hit for the Lady Cougars.
Grayson County and Bullitt East aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school softball season.
