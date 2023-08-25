The 74th annual Grayson County Fair is next week and will feature many returning and new events.
Rides and merchant buildings begin operating at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening, alongside the Miss Teen Grayson County Fair pageant at 6:30 p.m., which will be immediately followed by the Miss Grayson County Fair pageant.
On Wednesday, the pageants for children ages birth to 7 begin at 5:30 p.m., and KOI drag racing will be held at 7 p.m.
Thursday will feature the Miss Pre-Teen Grayson County Fair pageant at 6:30 p.m., which will be immediately followed by the Little Miss and Mister Grayson County Fair pageant. Karaoke preliminaries will be held at 7 p.m., and the mini car demolition derby will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Friday evening will see additional karaoke preliminaries at 7 p.m., as well as the big car demolition derby at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday will be an all-day affair, as registration for the Antique Tractor and Engine Show takes place from 8 a.m. to noon; the truck and tractor power-wheel pull begins at noon; the 2023 Grayson County Fair armwrestling championships begin at 1 p.m.; the Grayson County Only Truck Pull starts at 2 p.m.; and the karaoke contest finals and Battle of the Bluegrass Truck and Tractor Pull both begin at 7 p.m.
Festivities conclude on Monday, Sept. 4 with the annual Labor Day Parade, which marches from FiveStar to the Grayson County Fairgrounds beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Tickets for the fair may be purchased at the gate or online at tinyurl.com/GCFair2023. For more information, visit graysoncountyfair.net or visit the Grayson County Fair office or Centre on Main to pick up a copy of the official 2023 Grayson County Fair catalog.
