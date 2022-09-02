Grayson County was held scoreless as host Bullitt Central pulled away to win 10-0 in a boys’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Bullitt Central notched its second shutout win over Grayson County in the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season.
Tripp O’Brien scored three goals and distributed two assists to lead Bullitt Central to the latest shutout win.
In addition to O’Brien, Joseph Waters (two goals, one assist), John Villatero (two goals), Noah Beckham (one goal, two assists), Robert Donaldson (one goal), Caleb Bush (one goal) and Roy Riggleman (one assist) contributed for Bullitt Central in the most recent victory over Grayson County.
Defensively for Bullitt Central, goalkeeper Rowan Foster recorded a shutout in the match.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane recorded 10 saves for Grayson County in the loss.
Grayson County and Bullitt Central met for the second time in 12 days; however, Grayson County and Bullitt Central aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season.
