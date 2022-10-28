Grayson County came up short as Edmonson County held on to win 3-2 in the semifinals of the 12th District Volleyball Tournament on Monday, Oct. 17.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the tournament. Finishing one win above the .500 mark, much-improved Grayson County exited the 2022 high school volleyball season 19-18.
Edmonson County defeated the Cougars 25-14, 25-16, 15-25, 24-26, 15-9.
Kaylee Lindsey (15 kills, 13 blocks, 1 assist, 28 digs, 1 service ace), Alivia Mabrey (38 digs, 1 service ace), Whitney Davis (9 kills, 5 blocks, 44 digs), Rylee Laster (5 kills, 2 blocks, 26 digs, 2 service aces), Alyssa Doyle (7 kills, 5 blocks, 1 assist, 34 digs) and Raven Cast (2 kills, 29 assists, 33 digs, 3 service aces) each produced for Edmonson County in the win.
Allie Dotson (2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 2 service aces), Lillie Payne (17 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs, 1 service ace), Abigail Ray (4 kills, 2 blocks, 21 digs, 2 service aces), Riley Penner (14 kills, 39 digs), Hannah Penner (10 kills, 6 digs), Allison Masden (30 digs) and Emily Butler (1 kill, 46 assists, 12 digs) each contributed for Grayson County in the district tournament match.
Edmonson County moved on to meet Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament title match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.