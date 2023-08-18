Grayson County dropped its season opener as LaRue County pulled away to win 10-0 on Monday, Aug. 7.
Kayla Downs and Leticia Salazar scored three goals apiece to lead LaRue County to the victory in the girls’ high school soccer season opener.
Aiding LaRue County offensively, Scout Patrick, Amelia Kudrna, Isabella Rivera and Katelyn Williams added one goal apiece for the Lady Hawks.
Downs, Salazar and Williams each distributed one assist for LaRue County in its shutout win.
LaRue County excelled offensively and defensively. Kudrna paced LaRue County’s defensive effort, recording a shutout while logging two saves.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Eva Pierce recorded 17 saves.
Grayson County and LaRue County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season.
