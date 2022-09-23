LEITCHFIELD — Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as visiting Meade County won 3-0 in a non-district match on Monday, Sept. 12.
Meade County shut out Grayson County 25-18, 27-25, 25-18.
Ramie Staples (1 kill, 7 digs), Zoey Miller (23 digs, 3 service aces), Shelby Smith (1 kill, 1 block), Clara Rogers (12 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs), Katherine Winters (11 digs), Reagan Kupper (10 kills, 21 digs, 5 service aces), Maggie Quinn (1 kill, 26 assists, 5 digs, 1 service ace), Bethany Craycroft (3 kills, 1 dig) and Kailyn Jupin (3 kills, 7 digs, 1 service ace) each made an impact for Meade County in the win.
Lillie Payne (7 kills, 1 block, 11 digs), Abigail Ray (2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs), Allie Dotson (3 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (1 kill, 2 assists), Averi Decker (13 assists, 3 digs), Allison Masden (9 digs, 3 assists) and Riley Penner (8 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, 2 service aces) each contributed for Grayson County in the match.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Meade County for its regular season finale on Monday, Oct. 10.
