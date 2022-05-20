The visiting North Bullitt Lady Eagles pulled away to defeat the Lady Cougars 8-2 in the Grayson County Cougar Countdown Challenge at Lady Cougar Field on Saturday, May 14.
North Bullitt edged Grayson County 9-8 in the hit column and made the most of its offensive opportunities throughout the high school softball matchup.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey surrendered seven runs on five hits over two and a third innings, striking out two.
Shelby Davis and Addy Bratcher paced Grayson County at the plate, providing two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Contributing offensively for Grayson County, Audrey Killion, Allie Dotson, Madi Schultz and Annslee Shartzer contributed one hit apiece.
Davis and Bratcher each drove in one run for Grayson County in the setback.
