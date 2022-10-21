Grayson County suffered back-to-back losses to host Owensboro and Breckinridge County in high school volleyball matches on Saturday, Oct. 8.
More on the high school volleyball matches involving Grayson County follows.
Owensboro 3, Grayson County 1: Grayson County fell behind and couldn’t battle back as Owensboro won 3-1 in a high school volleyball match on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Owensboro beat Grayson County 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21.
Addison Travis (9 kills, 1 block), Brooklyn Williams (15 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig, 4 service aces), Ava Fincher (1 kill, 2 blocks, 24 assists, 2 digs, 3 service aces), Mia Covington (7 kills, 2 blocks, 11 assists), Chase Mather (10 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Hannah Ashley (2 digs), Kiersten Taylor (5 kills, 1 assist), Hanna Beth Chancellor (5 digs, 3 service aces) and Kennedy Thompson (2 kills, 3 assists, 7 digs, 2 service aces) each made an impact for Owensboro in the win over the Cougars.
Riley Penner (5 kills, 1 block, 20 digs, 1 service ace), Lillie Payne (15 kills, 4 blocks, 11 digs, 1 service ace), Abigail Ray (1 kill, 1 block, 15 digs, 1 service ace), Allison Masden (13 digs), Emily Butler (3 kills, 1 block, 26 assists, 10 digs, 2 service aces), Allie Dotson (2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 3 service aces), Hannah Penner (2 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs, 1 service ace) and Annslee Shartzer (1dig) each produced for Grayson County in the match.
Breckinridge County 3, Grayson County 1: Grayson County won the opening game but couldn’t maintain its early momentum as Breckinridge County pulled away to win 3-1 in a high school volleyball match on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Breckinridge County beat Grayson County 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
Several players produced for Breckinridge County, including Sydney Galloway (1 kill, 4 blocks, 1 assist), Rebecca Carman (3 kills, 3 digs, 2 service aces), Megan Hinton (18 digs), Mia Walden (16 digs), Caroline Lucas (14 kills, 1 block, 7 digs, 1 service ace), Tracey Denson (10 kills, 1 assist, 35 digs, 1 service ace), Lily Perks (9 kills, 2 blocks, 17 assists, 6 digs), Ava Phillips (2 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs), Riley Harting (15 assists, 1 dig, 3 service aces), Chloe Miller (8 digs), Ava Henning (2 digs), Claire Flood (1 kill) and Claire Tate (1 dig).
Abigail Ray (2 assists, 6 digs), Allie Dotson (3 kills, 1 block, 3 service aces), Riley Penner (15 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 15 digs), Hannah Penner (4 kills, 1 block, 11 digs, 3 service aces), Allison Masden (1 assist, 18 digs), Emily Butler (1 kill, 31 assists, 27 digs, 2 service aces) and Lillie Payne (15 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 21 digs, 3 service aces) each contributed for Grayson County in the match.
