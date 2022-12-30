Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Paris pulled away to win 54-33 in the Rafferty’s Double Dogs Caveland Classic at Edmonson County High School on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-8.
Starting strong, Paris doubled up Grayson County 18-9 in the first quarter, led 35-18 at halftime, and remained in control throughout the second half.
The Lady Hounds led 45-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Paris shot 43.5% (20-of-46) from the field in its winning effort, connected on seven of 22 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 43.8% (seven-of-16) from the free throw line.
Sanaa Jackson scored a game-high 18 points to lead Paris to the win.
Joining Jackson in double figures and recording a double-double for Paris, Jamie Cowan scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
The additional scorers for Paris were Chloe Kemper (six points), Brooklyn White (five points), Jamyah Bell (five points), Katy Chumbley (three points) and Kay Oliver (three points).
Sydney Perkins scored eight points to lead Grayson County in the matchup. Along with Perkins, Grayson County received scoring from Aryssa Riggs (six points), Sutten VanMeter (six points), Breigh Jones (four points), Isabel Blanton (three points), Briley Renfrow (two points), Hannah Smith (two points), Kennedi Green (one point) and Payton Bowman (one point).
Grayson falls to Owensboro
Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Third Region rival Owensboro pulled away to win 66-30 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19.
Owensboro shot 38.6% (22-of-57) from the field in the prep hoops matchup, and thrived beyond the arc, shooting 34.5% (10-of-29) from three-point range.
Owensboro shot 70.6% (12-of-17) from the free throw line.
Excelling inside, Owensboro outrebounded Grayson County 38-16.
Owensboro featured three scorers in double figures. Carley Paige scored a game-high 18 points to lead Owensboro to the win.
Accompanying Paige in double figures for Owensboro, Melia Moorman scored 12 points and Lindsey Gibson netted 11 points.
In addition to the three scorers in double figures, ALyrica Hughes (seven points), Keely Harris (seven points), Emma Wilkins (three points), KAsia Palmer (three points) and Alicia Phillips (two points) produced offensively for the Lady Devils.
Visiting Grayson County shot 37.9% (11-of-29) from the field, 30.8% (four-of-13) from three-point range, and connected on half of its foul shots, shooting 50% (four-of-eight) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins (seven points), Sutten VanMeter (five points), Aryssa Riggs (four points), Isabel Blanton (three points), Addison Spainhoward (three points), Payton Bowman (three points), Kenedi Green (two points), Ella Narvaez (two points) and Briley Renfrow (one point) provided Grayson County’s scoring in the non-district matchup.
girls come up short vs. Metcalfe
Metcalfe County managed to hold on to defeat Grayson County 42-37 in the opening round of the Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Caveland Classic at Edmonson County High School on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Third Region rivals, Grayson County and Metcalfe County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
Metcalfe County took a single digit lead out of each quarter in the tournament game, edging Grayson County 8-6 in the opening period.
Remaining out in front midway through the matchup, Metcalfe County led 19-16 at halftime and 32-28 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Facing resistance from Grayson County throughout the tournament game, Metcalfe County shot 33.3% (16-of-48) from the field, one-of-10 from three-point range, and 52.9% (nine-of-17) from the free throw line.
Inside, Metcalfe County outrebounded the Lady Cougars 33-21.
Anna Blythe scored a game-high 23 points to lead Metcalfe County to the win. Blythe, who was the only Metcalfe County player to reach double figures in scoring, connected on nine of 14 field goal attempts.
Kassady London (seven points), Jozie Allen (six points), Aubrie Compton (four points) and Aubrey Glass (two points) followed Blythe in Metcalfe County’s scoring column. London pulled down a game-high seven rebounds for the Lady Hornets.
Grayson County shot 28.6% (12-of-42) from the field, five-of-20 (25%) from three-point range, and 61.5% (eight-of-13) from the free throw line.
Combining to account for over half of Grayson County’s offense, Aryssa Riggs and Sydney Perkins scored 12 points apiece to lead the Lady Cougars in the tournament game.
Additional scorers for Grayson County in the game were Sutten VanMeter (six points), Isabel Blanton (five points), Briley Renfrow (one point) and Ella Narvaez (one point).
