Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as visiting Sacred Heart pulled away to win 16-1 in four innings on Thursday, March 23.
Brooke Harrod started in the circle for Sacred Heart and claimed the win. Harrod allowed only one run on five hits while recording two strikeouts over four innings.
Ellie Bratcher started in the circle for Grayson County and suffered the loss. Bratcher pitched two innings, recording one strikeout.
Splitting time in the circle with Bratcher, Payton Bowman pitched two innings for the Lady Cougars. Working in relief, Bowman made her first pitching appearance in the 2023 high school softball season.
Sacred Heart scored 16 runs on 17 hits. Harrod (one hit, two RBIs), Hadley Dierking (four hits, four RBIs), Emeline Brown (three hits, five RBIs), Presley Moir (three hits), Isabella Boyd (two hits, two RBIs), Brigid McConville (two hits, one RBI) and Stella Mastropaola (two hits) each made an impact offensively for the Valkyries.
Bratcher (two hits, one RBI), Kinsley Chambers (two hits) and Hannah Franklin (one hit) each produced at the plate for the Lady Cougars.
The win allowed Sacred Heart to halt a three-game losing skid.
Grayson County and Sacred Heart aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school softball season.
