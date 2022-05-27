Grayson County featured 14 medalists in the Class 3A, Region 2 Track & Field Meet at North Hardin High School on Tuesday, May 17.
The meet included host North Hardin, Grayson County, Barren County, Bowling Green, Central Hardin, Greenwood, Logan County, Meade County, Ohio County and South Warren.
The individual results for Grayson County follow.
Girls’ 100 Meter Dash: 14. Jennifer Cruz-gil, 15. Kaylee Jessie.
Girls’ 200 Meter Dash: 9. Jennifer Cruz-gil, 17. Addie Higdon.
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: 5. Elizabeth Evans, 14. Chloee Darst.
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: 8. Gracie Portman, 17. Molly Geary.
Girls’ 1,600 Meter Run: 7. Gracie Portman, 14. Molly Geary.
Girls’ 100 Meter Hurdles: 7. Presley Jackson, 13. Alyissia Searfoss.
Girls’ 300 Meter Hurdles: 4. Alexis Henderson, 10. Presley Jackson.
Girls’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 4. Grayson County.
Girls’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 6. Grayson County.
Girls’ 4x400 Meter Relay: 6. Grayson County.
Girls’ High Jump: 10. Chloee Darst.
Girls’ Long Jump: 10. Rebecca DePoyster, 11. Kaylee Jessie.
Girls’ Triple Jump: 7. Kaylee Jessie, 11. Maycee Seibert.
Girls’ Pole Vault: 5. Amelia Hayes, 7. Abigail Pennington.
Girls’ Discus: 5. Raylee Shepherd, 10. Allie Franich.
Girls’ Shot Put: 5. Raylee Shepherd, 7. Georgia Keown.
Boys’ 100 Meter Dash: 7. Luke Milliner, 14. Hayden Bradley.
Boys’ 200 Meter Dash: 6. Luke Milliner, 18. Hayden Bradley.
Boys’ 400 Meter Dash: 17. Tyler Portman, 18. Sebastian Fulkerson.
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: 3. Houston Brooks, 10. Shane Hall.
Boys’ 1,600 Meter Run: 5. Houston Brooks, 14. Luke Cann.
Boys’ 3,200 Meter Run: 3. Peyton Nash.
Boys’ 110 Meter Hurdles: 9. Dylan Gibson, 10. Devon Keller.
Boys’ 300 Meter Hurdles: 7. Dylan Gibson, 11. Devon Keller.
Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 8. Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 8. Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x400 Meter Relay: 7. Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x800 Meter Relay: 4. Grayson County.
Boys’ High Jump: 14. Dylan Gibson, 16. Lane Beasley.
Boys’ Long Jump: 9. Jackson Crume, 19. Raul Romero.
Boys’ Triple Jump: 9. Jackson Crume, 14. Raul Romero.
Boys’ Pole Vault: 4. Dylan Gibson, 5. Zach Pierce.
Boys’ Discus: 8. Layton Hawkins, 15. Ethan Hall.
Boys’ Shot Put: 8. Ethan Hall, 13. Layton Hawkins.
