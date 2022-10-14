Grayson County finished runner-up to Meade County in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
Meade County pulled away to defeat Grayson County 10-0 in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament title match on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Meade County set the tone early, moving ahead and forcing the Cougars to play from behind in the district title match.
Sloane Pollock and Mattie Clanton scored four goals apiece to lead Meade County to the title-clinching victory.
Rounding out Meade County’s scoring in the district title match, Addison Poole and Annabelle Babb netted one goal apiece.
Clanton distributed two assists for Meade County in the title match while Poole, Josey Corbin and Elizabeth Ballard added one assist apiece.
Defensively for Meade County, goalkeeper Lilliana Brady recorded a shutout.
Both Meade County and Grayson County advanced to the 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.