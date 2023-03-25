Members of the Grayson County Garden Club recently held their first meeting of 2023 to plan the year’s meetings and events.
Some of this year’s activities will include planting an herb garden, having a booth at the Master Gardener Plant Fair and Spring Fling on May 6, visiting a member’s garden, having a plant exchange, touring the Owensboro Botanical Garden, and learning from guest speakers.
They enjoyed their traditional soup luncheon as they planned their year, and were happy to see members again after the break and to welcome guests to the meeting. Friendships were renewed and new ones were made while they enjoyed the delicious meal.
