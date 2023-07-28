Steven W. Barton, 66, of Leitchfield, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000.
Brent A. Coates, 47, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the second degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal trespass in the first degree; theft of legend drug — first offense or value under $300; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Tracie L. Coates, 45, of Leitchfield, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000.
Heather N. Cook, 34, of Caneyville, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $1,000 or more but under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; and no operator’s — moped license.
James F. Dinwiddie, Jr., 49, of Kissimmee, Florida, was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.
Samantha S. Duncan, 28, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for criminal abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age.
Todd A. Duncan, 31, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for criminal abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age.
Zachary T. Dunn, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle) and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Tony E. Dupin, 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Jonathan D. Frank, 25, of Leitchfield, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000; fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot; resisting arrest; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Chuck P. Fuqua, 43, of Bowing Green, Kentucky, was indicted for burglary in the first degree; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of firearm by convicted felon; theft by the unlawful taking or disposition of property — firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition $1,000 to $10,000; criminal mischief in the third degree (two counts); and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Lindsey M. Hockenbury, 30, of Leitchfield, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000.
Lauren A. Howard, 35, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree.
Cameron L. Johnson, 31, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Cynthia S. Kutz, 61, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified.
William C. Lee, 21, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Christopher B. Lester, 34, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — (less than two grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; public intoxication (excludes alcohol); and giving officer false identifying information.
Chelton R. Lindsey, 27, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Kevin T. Marshall, 43, of Leitchfield, was indicted for impersonating a peace officer; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first offense; disorderly conduct, second degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place — first and second offenses; harassment; and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Ralph D. Meridith, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for theft of identity of another without consent.
Eugene T. Moore, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the third degree; trafficking in stolen identities; unlawful access to computer in the first degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; theft by the unlawful taking or disposition controlled substance under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building $1,000 or more but under $10,000; resisting arrest; public intoxication (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second degree; and criminal trespassing in the second degree.
Johnathan D. Parks, 47, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Johnny J. Ruelas, Jr., 46, of Leitchfield, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000.
Danny L. Smallwood, Jr., 34, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of firearm by convicted felon; and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
