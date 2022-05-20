The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 16 individuals during its meeting this month.
Brent A. Coates, 45, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — clonazepam; and persistent felony offender in the second degree in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on March 3, 2022.
Joseph L. Coin, 37, of Lewisburg, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; wanton endangerment in the first degree — police officer; wanton endangerment in the first degree; fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police in the first degree — on foot; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; and persistent felony offender in the first degree in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on April 5, 2021.
Daniel L. Conrad, 40, of Caneyville, was indicted for rape in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the first degree for incidents on Nov. 14, 2019 when he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a then-15-year-old juvenile through the use of forcible compulsion.
Jacob P. Durham, 21, of Leitchfield, was indicted for strangulation in the first degree (three counts); wanton endangerment in the first degree (three counts); assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury (12 counts); and terroristic threatening in the third degree for incidents that allegedly occurred on or between Oct. 14, 2021 and March 19, 2022.
Jody E. Embry, 39, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on or between March 28, 2022 and March 29, 2022.
Travis D. Higdon, 47, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 26, 2022.
Casey A. Johnston, 34, of Leitchfield, was indicted for criminal mischief in the first degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on or between Oct. 16, 2021 and March 19, 2022.
Jassmen L. Miller, 37, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); trafficking in synthetic drugs — first offense; acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on March 2, 2022.
Melinda D. Parks, 43, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on or between March 28, 2022 and March 29, 2022.
Wesley R. Pawley-Hart, 25, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting over $500 but under $1,000; and possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on Dec. 12, 2021.
Benjamin R. Vibbert, 45, of Otisco, Indiana, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on March 9, 2022.
Stella D. Waddell, 20, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 26, 2022.
Michael G. Williams, 32, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on Feb. 26, 2022.
Michael G. Wing, 56, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon and persistent felony offender in the first degree in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred on Feb. 27, 2022.
Johnathan T. Woosley, 26, of Clarkson, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $1,000 or more but under $10,000 in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 29, 2021.
Kenneth A. Yarnal, Jr., 27, of Clarkson, was indicted for criminal abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age in relation to an incident on Dec. 18, 2021 when he allegedly “intentionally abused” a then-2-year-old juvenile causing “her serious physical injury.”
