The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 16 individuals during its August meeting.
Kyle W. Bratcher, 27, of Caneyville, was indicted for strangulation in the second degree; unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (four counts); wanton endangerment in the first degree (four counts); assault in the fourth degree — minor injury; assault in the fourth degree — child abuse; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening in the third degree (four counts); disorderly conduct, first degree; and endangering the welfare of a minor (four counts).
Darrell L. Brown, 54, of South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; and driving DUI suspended license, second offense.
Devon L. Crawford, 20, of Leitchfield, was indicted for criminal abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin; and illegal possession of legend drug.
Maleta E. Garland, 56, of Caneyville, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
Christian A. Goostree, 26, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine.
Dillon K. Horn, 18, of Big Clifty, was indicted for unlawful possession of weapon on school property.
Stormie L. King, 20, of Leitchfield, was indicted for criminal abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin; and illegal possession of legend drug.
Justin E. Lynch, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Nathaniel A. Pannell, 34, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Brandi L. Paris, 42, of Leitchfield, was indicted for a possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Melissa R. Patrick, 35, of Whitesville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Gina M. Rhodes, 58, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance; license to be in possession; and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
Charlotte M. Richardson, 54, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Cody T. Sermon, 30, of Leitchfield, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Joanna M. Thompson, 35, of Bardstown, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Nathanel B. Winningham, 21, of Madisonville, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in stolen identities; trafficking in financial information; and theft of identity of another without consent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.