The Grayson County grand jury indicted 19 individuals during its December meeting.
Aaron C. Arnsperger, 34, of Leitchfield, was indicted for escape in the second degree and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Timothy E. Bayles, 38, of Radcliff, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Jessica N. Blair, 39, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the first degree; possession of burglary tools; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Shawn D. Clark, 39, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the first degree; possession of burglary tools; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Edwin T. Duff, 37, of Leitchfield, was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer; resisting arrest; and fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot.
Jody E. Embry, 40, of Caneyville, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); possession of marijuana; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Daron L. Fentress, 39, of Caneyville, was indicted for two separate incidents. He was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer; resisting arrest; criminal trespass in the first degree; criminal mischief in the third degree; and persistent felony offender in the first degree in relation to the first incident. And he was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer; attempted disarming a peace officer; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot; criminal mischief in the third degree; and persistent felony offender in the first degree in relation to the second incident.
Mollie A. Fisher, 21, of Hudson, Kentucky, was indicted for criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespassing in the second degree.
Clayton R. Griffith, 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age.
Tommie R. Humphrey, 45, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Shawn T. King, 45, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Seth R. Kipper, 18, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; and possession of marijuana.
Russell H. Krahwinkel, 36, of Leitchfield, was indicted for assault in the second degree; tampering with physical evidence; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Angela R. Lemons, 47, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense.
Tyler Litsey, 19, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second offense; acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance; unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Charles W. Logsdon, 51, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon; driving DUI suspended license — first offense; and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Cory D. Newton, 29, of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — opiates; possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal simulation, second degree.
Melissa R. Patrick, 34, of Whitesville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David E. Sebastian, 29, of Clarkson, was indicted for acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
