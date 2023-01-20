The Grayson County grand jury indicted 20 individuals during its January meeting.
Christy M. Beasley, 43, of Clarkson, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree (two counts); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, first offense; and possession of marijuana.
Shelly N. Carnes, 38, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) and complicity to theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting $500 or more but under $1,000.
Jonathan B. Clark, 48, of Greensburg, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randall R. Coates, 39, of Leitchfield, was indicted for strangulation in the first degree; unlawful imprisonment in the first degree; wanton endangerment in the first degree; assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening in the third degree; unlawful access to computer, fourth degree; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Kanisha A. Cockriel, 34, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Steven R. Cross, 59, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Dominic Dichiara, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine.
Tony E. Dupin, 40, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Autumn P. Elkins, 18, of Horse Branch, Kentucky, was indicted for complicity to assault in the first degree.
Diego Hernandez, 30, of Veracruz-Llave, Mexico, was indicted for assault in the second degree.
Jason D. Hudson, 33, of Clarkson, was indicted for attempted burglary in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree (two counts).
Louis G. Jones, 37, of Caneyville, was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer; fleeing or evading police in the first degree — on foot; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; resisting arrest; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
William L. McClary, 44, of Lakewood, Colorado, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Z. McClary, 22, of Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and no operator’s — moped license.
Matthew C. Nash, 37, of Millwood, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree and unlawful possession of weapon on school property.
Dakota S. Payton, 26, of Caneyville, was indicted for theft of identity of another without consent.
Christopher Rigsby, 41, of Millwood, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Gary A. Stephens, 37, of Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal G. Vigil, 38, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Logan T. Willis, 23, of McHenry, Kentucky, was indicted for assault in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.
