The Grayson County grand jury indicted 20 individuals during its June meeting.
• Kevin A. Basham, 53, of Millwood, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and operating vehicle with expired operator’s license.
• Betsy A. Brown, 33, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree.
• Brent A. Coates, 47, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
• Billy D. Denniston, 50, of Stanton, Kentucky, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Nicholas E. Embry, 39, of Caneyville, was indicted for burglary in the second degree; tampering with physical evidence; receiving stolen property; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Julian H. Lanigan III, 33, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
• Kira L. Mattingly, 34, of Leitchfield, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; theft by the unlawful taking or disposition of property — firearm (two counts); fleeing or evading police in the second degree (motor vehicle); and resisting arrest.
• Joshua D. McKnight, 42, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
• Barry E. Payton, 39, of Caneyville, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and theft of identity of another without consent.
• Devin A. Pfeiffer, 39, of Leitchfield, was indicted for criminal mischief in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• James R. Sanders, 42, of Leitchfield, was indicted for intimidating a participant in the legal process and sexual abuse in the third degree.
• Christopher M. Simpson, 42, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; cultivation in marijuana under five plants, first offense; and possession of marijuana.
• Trevor W. Sparkman, 34, of Big Clifty, was indicted for assault in the second degree — domestic violence.
• Christian M. Sparks, 37, of Clarkson, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; endangering the welfare of a minor; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Bobby A. Tarrance, 37, of Caneyville, was indicted for knowingly exploiting an adult resulting in loss of resources more than $300 and theft by the unlawful taking or disposition of property $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000.
• Terry H. Tarrance, 65, of Caneyville, was indicted for knowingly exploiting an adult resulting in loss of resources more than $300 and theft by the unlawful taking or disposition of property $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000.
• Dwayne M. Westmoreland, 56, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and license to be in possession.
• David L. White, 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the first degree; possession of handgun by convicted felon; theft by the unlawful taking or disposition of property — firearm; possession of marijuana; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Brant K. Wiles, 54, of Leitchfield, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief in the first degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, third offense; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, second or subsequent offense; illegal possession of legend drug; and failure to notify address change to state transportation officials.
• Aaron T. Williams, 28, of Caneyville, was indicted for strangulation in the first degree; assault in the second degree — domestic violence; assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury; and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Indictments are formal allegations and not proof of guilt. The accused are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.