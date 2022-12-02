The Grayson County grand jury indicted 21 individuals during its November meeting.
Zachary T. Beck, 20, of Westview, Kentucky, was indicted for theft by the unlawful taking or disposition of property $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000 and burglary in the third degree.
David A. Bryan, 62, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree.
Amanda R. Burden, 42, of Leitchfield, was indicted for fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment in the first degree; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Julian Clark, 18, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for theft by the unlawful taking or disposition of property $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000 and burglary in the third degree.
Charles T. Gibson, 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William A. Gray, 24, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — opiates.
Christopher H. Johnson, 48, of Clarkson, was indicted for receiving stolen property — firearm (two counts); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; and trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces to less than five pounds) first offense — enhanced by a firearm.
John L. Mays, 50, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — (greater or equal to 10 drug units of opiates) (two counts); fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); tampering with physical evidence; wanton endangerment in the second degree — police officer (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
David R. McMichael, 47, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for burglary in the second degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; and operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first offense.
James J. Odom, 62, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; and possession of marijuana.
Brandon J. Pannell, 28, of Clarkson, was indicted for driving — DUI suspended license, third offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm.
Jeffrey A. Payton, 33, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; and operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first offense.
Thomas Powers, 18, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Robert L. Riedling III, 25, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000 and theft by unlawful taking or disposition $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
Betty A. Sullivan, 72, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Joseph M. Sullivan, Jr., 73, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second offense — enhanced by a firearm; acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Joseph M. Sullivan III, 47, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Joseph M. Sullivan IV, 22, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
William A. Willis, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine.
Laurel L. Wolf, 36, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Cierra D. Yack, 31, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000 and theft by unlawful taking or disposition $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
