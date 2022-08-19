The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 21 individuals during its August meeting.
James T. Ashby, 64, of Caneyville, was indicted for assault in the second degree; strangulation in the first degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; sexual abuse in the first degree; and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.
Jerry R. Bristow, 57, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Kanisha A. Cockriel, 33, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel L. Conrad, 41, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Marchmond J. Cottrell, 86, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia enhanced by a firearm; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Calvin R. Daniels, 38, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Mark B. Dennis, 44, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the second degree.
Ashlee N. Devore, 31, of Big Clifty, was indicted for burglary in the second degree; attempted burglary in the third degree; and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Angela D. Gillespie, 35, of Big Clifty, was indicted for theft of identity of another without consent.
Travis D. Higdon, 47, of Big Clifty, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Herman J. Hodge, 45, of Radcliff, Kentucky, was indicted for cultivate in marijuana — five plants or more — first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Howard L. Hubbard, 49, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense.
Christopher H. Johnson, 48, of Clarkson, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree.
Wilbur D. Johnston, 36, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license.
Brian L. Keown, 46, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Leslie J. Keown, 43, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Daniel L. Marshall, 45, of New Haven, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — heroin; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified (two counts); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Wendy J. Mcanly, 51, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Skye N. Rogers, 30, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Bretta P. Smiddy, 26, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Steven D. Worrell, 47, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense — (greater than or equal to 20 drug units of drug unspecified schedule three); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.