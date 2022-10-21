The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 26 individuals during its October meeting.
Kelvin G. Asher, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine.
Robert J. Bradley, 47, of Clarkson, was indicted for fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Cody W. Bratcher, 30, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting a minor under 16 in sex performance and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer to commit a sexual offense.
Christopher W. Coates, 46, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Christopher T. Cook, 45, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon and harassment — physical contact — no injury.
David E. Couch, 34, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was indicted for driving — DUI suspended license, third offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Baleigh A. Doyle, 23, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda N. Durham, 23, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mollie A. Fisher, 21, of Hudson, Kentucky, was indicted for criminal mischief in the first degree (two counts); criminal trespassing in the second degree (two counts); and unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree (two counts).
Brendon H. Godwin, 34, of Canmer, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Roger D. Harris, 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for flagrant non-support.
Sydney A. Horton, 25, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the second degree (four counts) and theft by the unlawful taking or disposition controlled substance under $10,000 (two counts).
Alisha N. Logsdon, 34, of Leitchfield, was indicted for attempted burglary in the second degree; burglary in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
Alexander G. Madison, 24, of Leitchfield, was indicted for rape in the second degree (mentally incapacitated) and unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree.
Christian C. Mercer, 21, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy J. Mitchell II, 41, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Allen C. Moore, 44, of Leitchfield, was indicted for strangulation in the second degree; assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; and terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Jeremy D. Patterson, 36, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license.
Crystal D. Phillips, 47, of Utica, Kentucky, was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.
Anthony T. Pierce, 53, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda A. Saltsman, 46, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward L. Scott, 54, of Clarkson, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Colton M. Sutton, 27, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second offense; acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Pacience R. Trent, 33, of Windham, Ohio, was indicted for theft of identity of another without consent (four counts).
William A. Willis, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine.
Brandon S. Zabala, 33, of Cloverport, Kentucky, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000; destruction of VIN number; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
