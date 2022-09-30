The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 26 individuals during its September meeting.
Katrina Booth, 35, of Caneyville, was indicted for unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree.
Timothy J. Booth, 32, of Caneyville, was indicted for unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree.
Casey J. Campbell, 34, of Benton, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance (aggravating circumstances), second offense; driving DUI suspended license, first offense; and failure of owner/operator to maintain required insurance.
Charles E. Cann, 39, of Clarkson, was indicted for assault in the first degree; possession of handgun by convicted felon; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Cody A. Carnes, 29, of Clarkson, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
Ronnie E. Cockriel, 61, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense (less than 20 dosage units of drug unspecified Schedule Three); trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Michael F. Foist, Jr., 55, of Leitchfield, was indicted for sexual abuse in the first degree (two counts); unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree — illegal controlled substance — under 16 years of age; attempted unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree — illegal controlled substance — under 16 years of age (three counts); and indecent exposure in the first degree, first offense.
Bailey D. Hack, 25, of Leitchfield, was indicted for strangulation in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
Meagan M. Hayes, 31, of Caneyville, was indicted for flagrant non-support.
Travis D. Higdon, 47, of Clarkson, was indicted for obscuring the identity of a machine over $500 or more but under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm.
Malachi O. Hood, 36, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree.
Christopher J. Jarvis, 24, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caleb L. Joyce, 35, of Caneyville, was indicted for burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Shawn D. Logsdon, 39, of Park City, Kentucky, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Jesse D. Maulden, 42, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; falsely reporting an accident; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Sarah A. Morton, 23, of Elkhorn, Kentucky, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense (less than 20 dosage units of drug unspecified Schedule Three); and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Hugh J. Mudge, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer to commit a sexual offense.
Roy C. Nash, 48, of Clarkson, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) — enhanced by a firearm; possession of firearm by convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Dustin D. Parks, 27, of Caneyville, was indicted for burglary in the first degree; wanton endangerment in the first degree; and terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Dakota S. Payton, 26, of Caneyville, was indicted for criminal mischief in the first degree.
Michael S. Payton, 46, of Leitchfield, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
Dustin W. Spalding, 27, of Leitchfield, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree — police officer; fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Calvin J. Tapscott, 44, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin D. Tarrence, 28, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Tyler D. Thacker, 29, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree (two counts); trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense (less than 20 dosage units of drug unspecified Schedule Three); and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Stacey M. Wynn, 46, of Clarkson, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) enhanced by a firearm; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; endangering the welfare of a minor; and possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm.
