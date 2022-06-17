The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 26 individuals during its June meeting.
Brianna E. Archer, 19, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
George M. Basham, 29, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Mark S. Cook, 47, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Jeffery P. Crawford, 46, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence; and driving DUI suspended license, first offense.
Rachel E. Downs, 38, of Munfordville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — heroin; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — opiates (two counts); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William A. Finn, 52, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Jason A. Gardner, 43, of Eastview, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second offense; and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Kyle B. Hardin, 31, of Brownsville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; wanton endangerment in the first degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a defaced firearm; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Dustin A. Lewis, 43, of Clarkson, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) enhanced by a firearm; acquire property from income from trafficking in controlled substance — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; illegal possession of legend drug; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; and operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license.
Michael J. Logsdon, 49, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon and falsely reporting an incident.
Boris D. Minton, 60, of Caneyville, was indicted for intimidating a participant in the legal process; wanton endangerment in the first degree; assault in the fourth degree — dating violence — no visible injury; terroristic threatening in the third degree; and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Leann M. Mudd, 42, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hugh J. Mudge, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for rape in the first degree; sexual abuse in the first degree; sexual misconduct; and terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Jamie L. Nelson, 34, of Big Clifty, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Jessica M. Parks, 43, of Leitchfield, was indicted for obscuring the identity of a machine over $500 or more but under $10,000; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; giving officer false identifying information; and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Devin A. Pfeiffer, 38, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — opiates — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Walter L. Redmon, 45, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph T. Renfro, Jr., 44, of Leitchfield, was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer; resisting arrest; unlawful imprisonment in the second degree; and disorderly conduct, second degree.
Gina M. Rhodes, 56, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Robert D. Rogers, 54, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Russell E. Sanford, 48, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence; receiving stolen property over $500 but under $1,000; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Jacob T. Small, 29, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); promoting contraband in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, first offense; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Dustin W. Spalding, 27, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license.
Cassidy B. Thomas, 20, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — opiates — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Devin S. Tucker, 24, of Horse Branch, Kentucky, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree; fleeing or evading police in the second degree (motor vehicle); and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Bobby L. Zachery, 34, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine.
