The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 27 individuals during its May meeting.
Joshua K. Allen, 40, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense (less than 20 dosage units of drug unspecified SCH 3); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Ernest L. Blanton, 62, of Garfield, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravating circumstances), second offense; and operating vehicle with expired operator’s license.
Jeremy L. Cook, 19, of Big Clifty, was indicted for three counts of attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Mark E. Cruse, 62, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; driving DUI suspended license, first offense; and failure to surrender revoked operator’s license.
Dominic Dichiara, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
Kim F. Gaither, 43, of Clarkson, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams).
Richard I. Givens II, 54, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine.
Matthew S. Graham, 35, of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, second offense; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Paul G. Hack, 24, of Leitchfield, was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer (three counts) and attempted theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $1,000 or more but under $10,000 (two counts).
Jessie L. Hardin, 41, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense (less than 20 dosage units of drug unspecified SCH 3); and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Brandon A. Haycraft, 43, of Leitchfield, was indicted for robbery in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine.
Emery D. Hillis, 33, of Radcliff, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Brandi M. Kendall, 37, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — cocaine.
Coty D. Leslie, 28, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine.
Hope M. Ludwick, 37, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense (less than 20 dosage units of drug unspecified SCH 3); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; and possession of marijuana.
Steven R. Mode, 47, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
James J. Odom, 63, of Big Clifty, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); criminal possession of forged instrument in the first degree; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Dwight D. Parsons, Jr., 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Jeremy Patterson, 37, of Clarkson, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree.
Devin A. Pfeiffer, 39, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Caleb R. Posey, 23, of Bonnieville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; and operating vehicle with expired operator’s license.
Lacy Richmond, 36, of Sonora, Kentucky, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree (two counts).
Adam L. Roof, 25, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Marion T. Routt, 50, of Fort Myers, Florida, was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer; resisting arrest; assault in the third degree — peace officer — non-communicable bodily fluid; disorderly conduct; and terroristic threatening in the third degree (three counts).
Kevin L. Smith, 32, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm.
Joseph L. Wethington, 41, of Liberty, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second offense.
Steffan B. Willoughby, 31, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams) enhanced by a firearm; trafficking in synthetic drugs — first offense — enhanced by a firearm; acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of firearm by convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
