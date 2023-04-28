The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 29 individuals during its April meeting.
Joshua R. Barefoot, 32, of Big Clifty, was indicted for two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.
George A. Broadfoot, Jr., 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Dathan Bruce, 21, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
James D. Burba, 61, of Munfordville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Tyler J. Cundiff, 31, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; promoting contraband in the first degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Davis, 27, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Jasmine M. Decker, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; and trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense.
Michael Dodson, 62, of Big Clifty, was indicted for rape in the first degree — victim under 12 years of age; sodomy in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age; and incest — victim under 12 years of age.
Randall E. Fowler, 63, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Christopher M. Geary, 50, of Leitchfield, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Aaron A. Glenn, 43, of Leitchfield, was indicted for intimidating a participant in the legal process; unlawful imprisonment in the second degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Dustin L. Greer, 30, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; and trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense.
Dalton L. Hayes, 27, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
David W. Higgs, 32, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense.
Ellen L. Maples, 33, of Leitchfield, was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer and resisting arrest.
Jody N. Mercer, 30, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin; fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot; and criminal trespassing in the second degree.
Dakota E. Miller, 24, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, first offense.
Karel Manso-Morciego, 21, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was indicted for fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree — police officer; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Christopher Neubert, 50, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified.
Elizabeth Noblett, 39, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified.
William J. Norris, 56, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, second offense.
Tabitha O’Connor, 36, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, was indicted for assault in the third degree — police officer and five counts of terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Johnathan D. Parks, 47, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; and no operator’s — moped license.
Kendall X. Payne, 27, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams) enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm.
Raymond Plamp, 50, of Leitchfield, was indicted for knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense; and possession of marijuana.
John R. Sloan, 42, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was indicted for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Jordan C. Tredway, 32, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was indicted for two separate cases. For the first case, Tredway was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of a forged prescription for legend drug, first offense. For the second case, he was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Cheyenna M. Walker, 18, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to two grams) enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Travis Wieland, 21, of Leitchfield, was indicted for knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense; and possession of marijuana.
