The Grayson County grand jury indicted 33 individuals during its February meeting.
Kevin D. Allen, 55, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was indicted for fraudulent use of credit card over $10,000.
Zachary T. Beck, 20, of Westview, Kentucky, was indicted for assault in the first degree and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance (aggravating circumstances) first offense.
Michael C. Beuchele, 20, of Burkesville, Kentucky, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Susanne M. Byrd, 51, of Leitchfield, was indicted for fraudulent use of credit card $1,000 to less than $10,000 and fraudulent use of credit card over $10,000.
Barbara Carnes, 45, of Olaton, Kentucky, was indicted for assault in the second degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Michael L. Clark, 60, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (less than 4 grams of cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine); promoting contraband in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Tyler Corbin, 23, of Clarkson, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree (three counts); fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot; possession of firearm by convicted felon; driving DUI suspended license — first offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Calvin R. Daniels, 39, of Clarkson, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mandy Decker, 44, of Caneyville, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) enhanced by a firearm; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Tristan Druen, 25, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was indicted for complicity to strangulation in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree — minor injury.
Clayton Embry, 45, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was indicted for burglary in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
Steven W. Embry, Jr., 27, of Rineyville, Kentucky, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Tara G. Embry, 50, of Leitchfield, was indicted for complicity to rape in the first degree.
Bailey D. Hack, 26, of Leitchfield, was indicted for fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot; possession of synthetic drugs — second or subsequent offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, second offense; criminal mischief in the third degree; and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Jessie D. Hack, 34, of Providence, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; criminal simulation, second degree; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Allen W. Davis Hale, 21, of Centertown, Kentucky, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Samantha Haynes, 35, of Caneyville, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) enhanced by a firearm; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Keeshia Howard, 25, of Caneyville, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property — automobile — $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
Cynthia S. Kutz, 61, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael F. Logsdon, 26, of Leitchfield, was indicted for rape in the first degree.
Christopher J. Martin, 37, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — cocaine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
William C. Moore, 61, of Pocahontas, Virginia, was indicted for burglary in the third degree and fraudulent use of credit card.
Jeremy D. Patterson, 36, of Clarkson, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey A. Payton, 33, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; driving DUI suspended license, first offense; and possession of marijuana.
Tiffany Philpott, 31, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of stolen mail — two counts and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Raymond E. Plamp, 50, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; driving — DUI suspended license, third offense; possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of marijuana; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense.
Meagan D. Renfrow, 34, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was indicted for wanton murder.
Jacob M. Sadler, 33, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — cocaine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Miranda A. Sadler, 38, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — cocaine — enhanced by a firearm; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm.
Gary A. Stephens, 38, of Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree.
Cassidy S. Thomas, 21, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Willis, 47, of Caneyville, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams) enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Phildon D. Wooden, 41, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
