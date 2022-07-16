The Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 37 individuals during its July meeting.
Jesse E. Banet, 31, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of marijuana; and illegal possession of legend drug.
William T. Basham, 22, of Leitchfield, was indicted for burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree for incidents alleged to have occurred on May 15, as well as burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree for separate incidents alleged to have occurred on May 16.
Amy R. Carter, 40, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified.
Billy L. Clark, 32, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — opiates — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm (two counts); trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense (greater than 20 but less than 120 drug units — drug unspecified) — enhanced by a firearm; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Tony R. Clemons, 52, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine.
Calvin C. Dennis, 25, of Leitchfiel d, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; and failure to surrender revoked operator’s license.
Jerrell M. Dixon, 21, of Dayton, Ohio, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree (two counts).
David O. Dowell, 44, of Millwood, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); possession of synthetic drugs — first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Robert G. Dyer, 44, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and promoting contraband in the first degree.
Ally M. Eaton, 18, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree and trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense — (greater than or equal to 20 drug units — drug unspecified schedule three).
Autumn P. Elkins, 18, of Horse Branch, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason A. Evans, 47, of South Shore, Kentucky, was indicted for flagrant non-support.
Jacob S. Finley, 23, of Caneyville, was indicted for burglary in the first degree and criminal mischief in the first degree in relation to incidents alleged to have occurred on May 15, as well as burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree in relation to incidents alleged to have occurred on May 16.
Jeffrey D. Grim, 36, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $10,000; theft of motor vehicle registration plate; and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Shaun M. Groh, 37, of Clarkson, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree — police officer; fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); terroristic threatening in the third degree; and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance — first offense.
Randy Hicks, 58, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Marcus A. Jackson, 26, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of marijuana; and illegal possession of legend drug.
Eric M. James, 33, of Shelbyville, Indiana, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica R. King, 34, of Falls of Rough, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft — receipt of stolen credit/debit card — two or more cards.
Cyrus R. Lybbert, 22, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
Brice A. Martin, 31, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm.
Kelly M. Mercer, 41, of Leitchfield, was indicted for two separate incidents. The first alleged incident led to indictments for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); promoting contraband in the first degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia. The second led to indictments for trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Eddie B. Oliver, 43, of Savannah, Georgia, was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.
Kayelyn E. Overfelt, 28, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; promoting contraband in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
Jeremy A. Pennington, 32, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm.
Gavin P. Petty, 19, of Caneyville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police in the second degree — on foot; giving officer false identifying information; no operator’s — moped license; and failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
Brandy M. Portschell, 41, of Leitchfield, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree.
Thomas L. Rice, 33, of Leitchfield, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas L. Roof, 49, of Big Clifty, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam G. Snyder, 41, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — heroin and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
April L. Stewart, 46, of Millwood, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense — methamphetamine (greater than or equal to 2 grams); possession of synthetic drugs — second or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
Benjamin R. Vibbert, 45, of Otisco, Indiana, was indicted for burglary in the second degree.
Christopher D. Vigil, 32, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Justin S. Vigil, 23, of Leitchfield, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), second offense; acquire property from income from traffic in controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree — drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Jayon L. Williams, 20, of Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted for promoting contraband in the first degree; possession of marijuana; and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Brian A. Willis, 41, of Leitchfield, was indicted for flagrant non-support.
Kacie A. Yates, 25, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — methamphetamine — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense — opiates — enhanced by a firearm; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree — drug unspecified — enhanced by a firearm (two counts); trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense (greater than 20 but less than 120 drug units — drug unspecified) — enhanced by a firearm; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense — enhanced by a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia — enhanced by a firearm; and possession of marijuana — enhanced by a firearm.
