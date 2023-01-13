Remaining in the win column, Grayson County handily defeated visiting Fort Knox 53-19 in a girls high school basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 5.
With the win, Grayson County improved to 4-9.
Grayson County shot 33.3% from the field in the win, connected on four of 21 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 53.8% (seven-of-13) from the free throw line, while also doubling up Fort Knox 32-16 in the rebounding column.
A dozen different Grayson County players provided scoring.
Sutten VanMeter scored a game-high 10 points for Grayson County in the convincing win.
Along with VanMeter, Grayson County received scoring from Kenedi Green (eight points), Isabel Blanton (seven points), Payton Bowman (six points), Ella Narvaez (six points), Breigh Jones (four points), Briley Renfrow (three points), Lexi Logsdon (two points), Hannah Smith (two points), Aryssa Riggs (two points), Sydney Perkins (two points) and Brooklyn Dennis (one point).
Green paced Grayson County inside, claiming six rebounds.
Fort Knox shot 26.9% (seven-of-26) from the field and managed to hit four of 10 three-point field goal attempts, but connected on only one of nine attempts from the free throw line.
Narrowly missing double figures for Fort Knox, LeShay Jones netted nine points.
The additional scorers for Fort Knox in the mid-season girls’ high school basketball matchup were Trishauna Lewis (five points), Asia Charles (three points) and TeAri Cisse (two points).
Grayson County and Fort Knox aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
