Following Tuesday’s General Election, voters in the city of Leitchfield elected a new mayor, as well as three new city councilmembers.
The campaign for mayor of Leitchfield culminated Tuesday in former Leitchfield City Councilman Harold Miller’s defeat of incumbent Rick Embry (currently in his first term) to become the city’s next mayor, come January.
Miller received 928 votes (61.09%) to Embry’s 591 (38.91%).
In a statement on his campaign Facebook page, Miller thanked his supporters.
“With a grateful heart, I want to thank the citizens of Leitchfield for entrusting me with your vote,” Miller said. “I also want to thank my friends and family who helped with my campaign. I will work tirelessly to earn your respect and serve the city with honor. I want to thank Mayor Embry for his service to our city and wish him the very best.”
Additionally, three seats on the Leitchfield City Council will be filled by newcomers.
Jeanna Carnes (672 votes), Dennis Fentress (660 votes), and Terri Haycraft (655 votes) will join incumbent councilmembers William “Billy” Dallas (684 votes), James Clayton Miller (649 votes), and Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell (645 votes) on the council in January.
The remaining Leitchfield City Council candidates were — in descending order of votes received — as follows: Incumbent councilwoman Jessica Embry (605 votes), Marty Higdon (549 votes), incumbent councilwoman Margie Decker (529 votes), Angela Gibson (483 votes), Melissa Gayle Mudd (414 votes), and Tyler Dennis (235 votes).
In Caneyville, incumbent Mayor James P. Embry (101 votes) defeated challenger Tim E. Dotson (35 votes), and incumbent city commissioners Mike Geary (97 votes), Deborah L. Embry (93 votes), Christopher Piercy (89 votes), and Scott L. Majors (88 votes) won re-election to the four-person commission, with challenger Melissa Dotson (55 votes) coming in fifth.
In Clarkson, Mayor Bonnie G. Henderson, who ran unopposed, won re-election, receiving 123 votes.
Following Tuesday’s election, three of the four Clarkson City Commission seats were also filled, with incumbent commissioner Michael Anderson (99 votes), Edward Schott (78 votes), and write-in candidate Rick Hussel (5 votes) earning their places on the commission. The late Bob Vincent passed away too closely to Election Day for his name to be removed from the ballot, and he received 54 votes.
The election leaves one vacancy remaining on the commission.
At the county level, the only contested race was for Grayson County Sheriff, and incumbent Republican Norman Chaffins defeated his challenger, Independent Johnny Armstrong, with 6,681 votes to Armstrong’s 845.
Incumbent Grayson County School Board member Anna D. Majors, who represents the 3rd Educational District, fended off challenger Jairus Zellers with 712 votes to Zellers’ 417.
All other county officials, as well as 5th Educational District Grayson County School Board member L. Brett Abney, Republican state Rep. Samara Heavrin, Court of Appeals Judge candidate for the 2nd Appellate District (Division 2) Kelly Mark Easton, 46th Judicial Circuit Judges Bruce Butler (Division 1) and Kenneth Harold Goff II (Division 2), and 46th Judicial District Judges Bradley S. Butler (Division 1) and Steven Crebessa (Division 2), were unopposed and won their respective elections.
Also in the judicial arena, 2nd Supreme Court District Justice of the Supreme Court candidate Kelly Thompson, Jr. received 3,456 votes in Grayson County to his opponent Shawn Marie Alcott’s 1,804.
Incumbent Court of Appeals Judge for the 2nd Appellate District, 1st Division Jeff S. Taylor received 3,102 votes in Grayson County to opponent David J. Clement’s 1,622.
In regards to the two proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution, the majority of Grayson County voters cast ballots in favor of both of them; however, statewide, both measures failed.
Kentucky Amendment 1 would have revised the rules for calling special legislative sessions to allow the General Assembly to convene for up to 12 additional days per calendar year if done so by a joint proclamation of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, among other language. Currently, only Kentucky’s Governor can call a special session of the General Assembly.
Kentucky Amendment 2 would have amended the state constitution to say it does not include the right to abortion.
In Grayson County, Amendment 1 received 3,566 “Yes” votes and 3,221 “No” votes; while, Amendment 2 received 4,385 “Yes” votes and 3,101 “No” votes.
At the federal level, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul defeated Democratic challenger Charles Booker and write-in candidates Charles Lee Thomason and Billy Ray Wilson. In Grayson County, Paul received 6,229 votes to Booker’s 1,687 and Wilson’s one.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. S. Brett Guthrie defeated Democratic challenger Hank Linderman, as well. In Grayson County, Guthrie garnered 6,500 votes to Linderman’s 1,397.
Of the 8,051 Grayson County voters casting ballots, 3,336 voted straight Republican Party and 558 voted straight Democratic Party.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams released the following statement on Tuesday’s general election.
“Kentucky continues to lead the nation in election administration,” Adams said. “I’m proud that our people resisted falsehoods about our election process and voted in historic numbers — a huge vote of confidence in our system.
“Despite the utilization of three days of early voting, lines were long today in some of our counties. As we look to further election reform, expanding access should focus on expanding the number of voting locations rather than the number of voting days. As in 2020, 2021 and 2022, I will work in good faith with both Republicans and Democrats in the 2023 legislative session to further improve elections in Kentucky.”
