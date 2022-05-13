Visiting Grayson County was limited at the plate as Whitesville Trinity pulled away to win 10-3 in a 12th District softball game on Thursday, May 5.
Grayson County owned two different leads before Whitesville Trinity took control. Finishing strong, Whitesville Trinity plated eight runs over its last three at-bats.
Allie Barnett earned the win in the circle for Whitesville Trinity. Pitching a complete game, Barnett allowed three runs on nine hits while recording two strikeouts over seven innings.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey pitched five and a third innings, allowing eight runs on six hits while striking out one.
Whitesville Trinity edged Grayson County 10-9 in the hit column.
Cassidy Morris, Raylee Higdon and Georgia Howard each recorded two hits for Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District game. Barnett, Higdon and Abigail Payne each delivered two RBIs for the Lady Raiders.
Kayla Tubb and Audrey Killion collected two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Annslee Shartzer homered for Grayson County in the third inning of the 12th District matchup. Shartzer, Ella Gibson, Madelynn Henning, Shelby Davis and Allie Dotson each supplied one hit for the Lady Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County committed four errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.