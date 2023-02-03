Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Edmonson County pulled away to win 38-14 in a 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.
Setting the tone, Edmonson County outscored Grayson County 11-2 in the first quarter.
Edmonson County led 20-7 at halftime and added to its lead shortly after the intermission period.
Extending its lead after the break, Edmonson County led 26-7 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Cats shot 43.3% (13-of-30) from the field, 36.4% (four-of-11) from three-point range, and 100% (eight-of-eight) from the free throw line.
Carriann Williams scored 15 points and hauled down eight rebounds to lead Edmonson County to the win.
In addition to Williams, Edmonson County received scoring from Callie Webb (five points), Riley Roy (five points), Jenna Cook (three points), Kennadi Swihart (three points), Emma White (three points), Lily Jane Vincent (two points) and Annie Kiper (two points).
Grayson County slipped into the loss column after recording five straight wins.
Sydney Perkins entered the district matchup averaging 11.7 points per game. Along with Perkins, who ranks as the team’s leading scorer, Aryssa Riggs, Sutten VanMeter, Isabel Blanton, Breigh Jones, Kenedi Green and Ella Narvaez have each contributed in all of Grayson County’s games thus far in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
