Grayson County was held scoreless as Butler County pulled away to win 14-0 in five innings in a 12th District softball game on Tuesday, March 28.
Strong from start to finish in the circle, Butler County pitcher Avery Gleason claimed the win. Gleason pitched a two-hit shutout, recording six strikeouts over five innings.
Grayson County starting pitcher Payton Bowman suffered the loss in the circle. Bowman pitched three and one-third innings.
Making a relief appearance for Grayson County, Mallory Lindsey pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.
Butler County scored 14 runs on 14 hits in its shutout win. Parker Willoughby (four hits, two RBIs), Carley Jones (three hits), Madison Clark (two hits, three RBIs), Tinslea Belcher (two hits, one RBI), Addison Miller (one hit, three RBIs), MacKenzie Coleman (one hit, two RBIs) and Karrington Hunt (one hit, one RBI) each delivered at the plate for host Butler County.
Grayson County was limited offensively throughout the high school softball game. Kayla Tubb and Annslee Shartzer provided one hit apiece for the Lady Cougars. Tubb doubled for Grayson County in the shutout loss.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Butler County on Tuesday, April 18.
