Grayson County started strong but faltered as visiting Ohio County pulled away to win 3-1 in a non-district high school volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Region 3 rivals, Grayson County and Ohio County battled in a non-district match.
Thriving early, Grayson County topped Ohio County 25-22 in the first game.
But Ohio County bounced back, winning three straight games 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 to prevail in the match.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Ohio County for another non-district match on Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Cougars entered the week with additional regular season matches remaining versus Butler County, Muhlenberg County, Warren Central, Campbellsville, Allen County-Scottsville, Daviess County, Edmonson County, Breckinridge County, Owensboro and Meade County.
