Grayson County was limited offensively as Muhlenberg County won 3-0 in the opening round of the 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament at Apollo High School on Monday, Oct. 10. The loss eliminated Grayson County from the girls’ high school soccer postseason. Grayson County exited the season 6-16-0.
Jenny Nilsen scored three goals to lead Muhlenberg County to the win. In addition to Nilsen’s hat trick, Bryanna Smith and Karoline Torkelsen-Bjerke supplied one assist apiece for Muhlenberg County in the region tournament match.
Goalkeeper Madison Teague paced Muhlenberg County defensively, recording a shutout for the Mustangs. Teague logged one save.
Goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan paced Grayson County, registering 30 saves while allowing three goals.
After notching the win, Muhlenberg County advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
