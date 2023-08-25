Grayson County was held scoreless as Nelson County pulled away to win 8-0 in a girls’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Ella Higdon scored three goals and dished out one assist to lead Nelson County to the win.
In addition to Higdon, Nelson County’s offensive attack included Lacee Brown (two goals, one assist), Avery Wilson (two goals, one assist), Ariana McCalla (one goal), Jannah Smith (one assist) and Elizabeth Hall (one assist).
Three Nelson County goalkeepers, Mollie Kennedy, Emma Mattingly and Cheyanne Nally, combined to record a shutout.
Goalkeeper Eva Pierce recorded 13 saves for Grayson County in the setback.
Grayson County 0, Muhlenberg County 0: Grayson County and Muhlenberg County battled to a scoreless tie in a girls’ high school soccer match on Monday, Aug. 14.
Goalkeeper Eva Pierce recorded six saves for Grayson County in the match.
Defensively for Muhlenberg County, goalkeeper Madison Teague logged three saves.
Grayson County is not scheduled to meet either Nelson County or Muhlenberg County again in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.