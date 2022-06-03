A Grayson County mail carrier lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 5:03 p.m. on Sunday, Grayson County deputies responded to the 2600 block of Beaver Dam Road (US 62) to investigate an injury crash.
According to a news release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, the preliminary investigation revealed that, leading up to the crash, a 1999 Jeep Wrangler operated by 62-year-old Javier Rodarte, of Leitchfield, had been travelling westbound on US 62.
The vehicle cleared a downhill curve when it traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway. The operator then over-corrected, causing the Jeep to cross over the center line and off the roadway on the eastbound side.
The Jeep next cleared the ditch, went airborne, and began to overturn on its side, before striking a tree approximately 10 feet up, according to Chaffins.
The Jeep came to a final rest on its top approximately 255 feet from where it had left the roadway.
The Leitchfield Fire Department and Grayson County EMS extracted Rodarte from the vehicle and began life saving measures.
“Unfortunately, Javier Rodarte succumbed to his injuries,” Chaffins said.
Rodarte was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office, and officials said it did appear that he had been wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
Rodarte retired from the Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant after 25 years of service and, following his retirement, worked as a City Carrier for the United States Postal Service for another 20 years.
Deputy Sean Fentress is investigating the crash. He was assisted at the scene by the Leitchfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.