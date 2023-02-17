Grayson County pulled away to defeat Whitesville Trinity 56-41 in a 12th District girls’ basketball game at the Horn Community Center on Friday, Feb. 10.
The win allowed Grayson County to sweep a two-game regular-season 12th District series from Whitesville Trinity.
Excelling early, Grayson County outscored Whitesville Trinity 14-6 in the first quarter.
Grayson County led 27-19 at halftime and used a strong effort in the final quarter to claim the district win.
Cutting into Grayson County’s lead, Whitesville Trinity outscored the Lady Cougars 12-7 in the third quarter.
Leading 34-30, Grayson County controlled the final period. Grayson County doubled up Whitesville Trinity 22-12 in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Sutten VanMeter scored 17 points to lead Grayson County to the district win.
Grayson County featured a pair of scorers in double figures.
Accompanying VanMeter in double figures for Grayson County, Sydney Perkins scored 10 points.
Nearly reaching double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs and Hannah Smith added eight points apiece.
Aiding Grayson County offensively, Kenedi Green netted six points and Breigh Jones tallied three points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Ella Narvaez and Briley Renfrow contributed two points apiece.
Kenzie McDowell scored 13 points to pace Whitesville Trinity in the district matchup. Accompanying McDowell in double figures for Whitesville Trinity, Sarah Payne scored 12 points and Josie Aull netted 11 points.
Chipping in offensively, Emily McDaniel (two points), Madison McDaniel (two points) and Sophie Hatfield (one point) accounted for the rest of Whitesville Trinity’s scoring.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity will compete in the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament in less than one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.