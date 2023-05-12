Grayson County scored in the bottom half of the ninth inning to edge McLean County 6-5 on Tuesday, May 2.
Landon Shiarella picked up the win on the mound for the Cougars from Leitchfield. Shiarella pitched one inning.
McLean County pitcher Layden Bozarth absorbed the loss on the mound. Bozarth pitched three innings.
Camden Brothers started on the mound for homestanding Grayson County. Brothers pitched six and two-thirds innings, registering six strikeouts.
Jax Lee started on the mound for visiting McLean County. Lee allowed pitched five and two-thirds innings, recording five strikeouts.
Brothers went two-for-three at the plate to lead Grayson County’s offensive attack. Contributing at the plate for Grayson County, Shiarella, Landon Haycraft, Eli Watson and Levi Rogers added one hit apiece. Brothers, Rogers and Watson each doubled.
Productive at the plate, Shiarella, Watson, Andrew Butler and Chase Baunach each drove in one run.
Cruz Lee, Houston Whitaker and Jax Lee paced McLean County at the plate, delivering two hits apiece. Aiding McLean County at the plate, Bozarth, Corbin Martin and Hayden Hudson each collected one hit. Whitaker supplied two RBIs while Martin drove in one run.
Grayson County overcame four errors to notch the win.
Longtime 3rd Region rivals, Grayson County and McLean County met for the first time in the 2023 high school baseball season.
