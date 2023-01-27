By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Remaining in the win column, Grayson County outlasted visiting Paducah Tilghman 48-47 in a girls high school basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Grayson County shot 42.9% (18-of-42) from the field, 28.6% (six-of-21) from three-point range, and 66.7% (six-of-nine) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored a game-high 17 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Perkins was averaging a team-high 10.8 points per game for Grayson County in the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs scored 12 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Sutten VanMeter netted nine points.
Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Isabel Blanton added six points and Ella Narvaez contributed four points.
Narvaez led Grayson County inside, pulling down five rebounds.
Paducah Tilghman shot 39.6% (19-of-48) from the field, 36.4% (four-of-11) from three-point range, and 83.3% (five-of-six) from the free throw line and lost despite outrebounding Grayson County 41-18.
Diamond Gray paced Paducah Tilghman, scoring a team-high 15 points for the Blue Tornado.
Finishing directly behind Gray in scoring for Paducah Tilghman, Quiniyah Shumpert netted 14 points.
The additional scorers for Paducah Tilghman were Dasia Garland (eight points), Victoria Wheeler (four points), Myiesha Smith (four points) and Fran Hodge (two points).
Active inside, Wheeler pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for the Blue Tornado.
Grayson County and Paducah Tilghman aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls high school basketball season.
