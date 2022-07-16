Grayson County has been picked to finish fourth in Class 5A, District 1.
The Cougars are ranked fourth in The Cats’ Pause Kentucky Football Yearbook Preseason Class 5A, District 1 Rankings.
The Kentucky Football Yearbook Preseason Class 5A, District 1 Rankings are as follows: 1. Owensboro, 2. Graves County, 3, Breckinridge County, 4. Grayson County, 5. Ohio County, 6. Muhlenberg County.
Grayson County compiled a 4-7 record in the 2021 high school football season. The Cougars notched wins over Edmonson County, McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Ohio County in 2021. Grayson County dropped games to Butler County, Graves County, Breckinridge County, Owensboro and Hart County during the 2021 high school football season. Owensboro pulled away to beat Grayson County 42-7 in the opening round of the 2021 KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, eliminating the Cougars from the postseason.
Grayson County is back on the gridiron, preparing for the 2022 high school football season. Several experienced players have returned to the field for the Cougars.
Grayson County’s 2022 schedule consists of games versus Edmonson County, McCreary Central, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County.
The Cougars conducted their first practice in the 2022 high school football preseason on Sunday, July 10. Grayson County was one of the first high school football teams in the state to return to the gridiron following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.
Head coach Bryan Jones guides the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.