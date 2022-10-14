Grayson County started strong but faltered as non-district opponent Ohio County battled back from behind to win 3-2 in a high school volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Ohio County overcame a slow start to win 18-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-6 over visiting Grayson County in the non-district match.
Grayson County and Ohio County are Third Region rivals.
Lillie Payne (10 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 15 digs, 1 service ace), Allie Dotson (1 kill, 7 blocks, 11 digs, 1 service ace), Riley Penner (18 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs, 1 service ace), Allison Masden (18 digs), Emily Butler (2 kills, 4 blocks, 35 assists), Hannah Penner (9 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs, 5 service aces) and Abigail Ray (3 kills, 2 digs) each contributed for Grayson County in the non-district match.
Grayson County dropped its second match to Ohio County in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
