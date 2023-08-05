Grayson County is ranked fourth in the Preseason Class 5A, District 4 Rankings.
The Preseason Class 5A, District 4 Rankings are published in The Cats’ Pause 2023 Kentucky Football Yearbook.
With the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s realignment, Grayson County made the move from Class 5A, District 1 in January.
Grayson County is ranked behind North Bullitt, Bullitt Central and frontrunner Seneca in the Preseason Class 5A, District 4 Rankings.
The Cougars are projected to finish ahead of Moore in Class 5A, District 4.
Following a loss to Greenwood in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, Grayson County exited the 2022 high school football season 4-7.
Moore compiled a 3-7 record in the 2022 high school football season and missed out on advancing to the playoffs.
After falling in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, North Bullitt exited the 2022 high school football season 1-10.
Another team which suffered an opening round loss, Bullitt Central compiled a 5-6 record in 2022.
A much-improved team, Class 5A, District 4 frontrunner Seneca reached the second week of the postseason and put together an 8-4 record in the 2022 high school football season.
Grayson County’s schedule for the 2023 high school football season includes games versus Moore, North Bullitt, Bullitt Central, Seneca, Edmonson County, Marshall County, McLean County, Butler County, Breckinridge County and Hancock County.
Head coach Bryan Jones is preparing to guide Grayson County in the 2023 high school football season. The Cougars opened preseason practice on Monday, July 10.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit rival Edmonson County for its 2023 season opener. The Cougars and Wildcats are slated to meet in the annual Tobacco Bowl at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.