By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County received votes in the Media Preseason 2022-23 Region 3 Girls High School Basketball Poll.
Butler County, Hancock County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro, Apollo, Breckinridge County, Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic and Meade County are each ranked.
Top-ranked Meade County received 10 first-place votes. Second-ranked Owensboro Catholic earned two first-place votes.
Grayson County is expected to show improvement early in the latest prep hoops campaign after finishing the 2021-22 season 3-22.
Region 3 girls Basketball Poll
1. Meade County
2. Owensboro Catholic
3. Daviess County
4. Breckinridge County
5. Apollo
6. Owensboro
7. Ohio County
8. Muhlenberg County
9. Hancock County
10. Butler County
Others receiving votes: Edmonson County, Grayson County, McLean County, Whitesville Trinity.
