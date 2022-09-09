Grayson County has reeled off five straight wins in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
From Aug. 25-30, Grayson County notched wins over Butler County, Allen County-Scottsville, Westmoreland (Tennessee), Edmonson County and Muhlenberg County.
Grayson County compiled a 9-5 record in August. Under the direction of Coach Kelli Harris, Grayson County has won eight of its last 10 matches.
The Lady Cougars have notched additional wins over Hart County, Carlisle County, Henderson County and Crittenden County.
Grayson County has dropped matches to Warren East, South Warren, Northeast (Tenn.), Taylor County and Whitesville Trinity.
The Lady Cougars compiled a 12-16 record during the 2021 high school volleyball season, which included a 12th District runner-up finish.
Grayson County entered the week with regular season matches remaining versus Butler County, Allen County-Scottsville, Edmonson County, Muhlenberg County, North Hardin, Apollo, Meade County, Whitesville Trinity, Ohio County, Campbellsville, Warren Central, Daviess County, Owensboro and Breckinridge County.
The Lady Cougars will compete in the 2022 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.